Nokia Lumia 1020 full resolution image samples, see the camera in action with 100 per cent crops

Nokia has published pictures taken with the Lumia 1020's 41-megapixel sensor. The images, which consist of various sights and sounds around New York, show just what camera is capable of.

Most impressive are the arial photographs of New York, especially when zoomed in 100 per cent. The detail buried within them is difficult to spot at a glance, with the Lumia's huge resolution becoming apparent only when you look closer.

While we are yet to do any proper testing for ourselves, Nokia's images certainly are impressive - but then you would expect that. There doesn't appear to be a huge amount of noise considering the size of each image and the large f/2.2 aperture is definitely helping the camera in low-light situations. But we need to spend more time with the phone to get a proper idea of what it is capable of. We have included a selection of images at 100 per cent crop of their original files so you can see the sort of detail you can pull out of the 41-megapixel sensor.

The Lumia 1020's camera is quite unlike anything else out there in the smartphone world, bar the Nokia PureView 808, which uses exactly the same sensor technology. It works by letting you zoom into images digitally, with the 41-megapixel resolution ensuring detail is still preserved. 720p video recording for example can support up to 6x zoom without resolution dropping below 720p. It's a clever idea.

We can't wait to spend more time with the Lumia 1020's camera. In the meantime why not check out our hands-on with the phone. Due out this quarter in the UK, the Lumia 1020 has been confirmed for launch on 26 July in the US priced in at $299 (£199) on a two-year contract.