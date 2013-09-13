  Nokia Lumia 1020: Release date and where can I get it?

The Nokia Lumia 1020 is official, bringing with it renewed focus on photography, with the company's 41-megapixel PureView camera and a whole lot more besides.

READ: Nokia Lumia 1020 review

We're certain that everyone will be looking for the Nokia Lumia 1020 release date and all the best deals going, so here we're pulling together all the information we can find.

The Nokia Lumia 1020 will be available in the UK from 25 September, and pre order is already open on a number of networks.

Phones 4u is offering a number of deals on a variety of networks. You can pick up the 32GB Nokia Lumia 1020 for free on a £46 a month contract with EE. The 24-month plan comes with unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 10GB of 4G data. You'll also get a free accessory bundle and wireless speaker.

To see more Nokia Lumia 1020 deals, visit Phones 4u's website.

Carphone Warehouse is offering the 32GB Nokia Lumia 1020 for free on a £42 a month contract. You will get unlimited UK texts and unlimited minutes, as well as 1GB of data through O2's network.

There is also a "best value" deal that offers 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 750MB of data for £32 a month with an upfront cost of £99.99.

To see more Nokia Lumia 1020 deals, visit Carphone Warehouse's website.

Three will be launching its 4G service in December, initially starting in London, Manchester and Birmingham. The Nokia Lumia 1020 will join the handsets that are future-proofed, meaning Three customers will have 4G speeds at no extra cost when the service arrives.

Its cheapest deal for the 32GB Lumia 1020 offers all you can eat data, 500 minutes and 5000 texts for £34 a month. It is a 24-month contract and you will pay an upfront cost of £69 for the handset.

To find more Nokia Lumia 1020 deals, visit Three's website.

O2 will have an exclusive 64GB variant of the Nokia Lumia 1020 this side of the pond. Plus if you pre-order before the 25 September release date, you'll get an accessory bundle including a camera grip, lightweight tripod, black wireless charging cover and wireless charging plate worth £150.

On O2 Refresh with a 4G plan, you can get the 64GB Nokia Lumia 1020 for free on a £47 a month contract. The 24-month contract will give you unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 1GB of data.

You can also choose to pay an upfront cost to reduce your monthly payments. For example, if you pay £99.99 upfront, and choose the 5GB of data plan, you'll still pay £47 a month for 24 months, but you’ll get more data. Plus if you buy before 31 October, O2 is offering 8GB of data for the price of 5GB for the duration of your contract.

There are also 3G contracts available. To find more Nokia Lumia 1020 deals, visit O2's website.