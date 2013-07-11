Nokia Lumia 1020 official: 41-megapixel, release date and price revealed

The Nokia Lumia 1020 has arrived complete with 41-megapixel sensor in tow. The phone, which is the spiritual successor to the PureView 808, albeit running Windows Phone 8, boasts the most advanced imaging tech we have ever seen in a smartphone.

On top of the impressive f/2.2 camera with Carl Zeiss lens and Xenon flash, the phone also includes a 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm S4 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (7GB of free Skydrive storage is bundled too). It has a 4.5-inch AMOLED 1280 x 768 resolution screen which includes the clever touch sensitivity tech found in other Lumias - meaning you can use it while wearing gloves - and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Connectivity includes things like LTE and HSPA+ as well as NFC, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Charging is done via microUSB. Nokia is including a free worldwide version of its Here mapping and navigation software and has also applied a host of new clever changes to the Windows Phone 8 camera user interface.

There is a front-facing camera too, of the 1.2-megapixel variety for video calling.

Going on sale alongside the Lumia 1020 is a clever camera grip, which as well as offering 1,020mAh of extra battery power on top of the phone's existing 2,000mAh battery, gives a dedicated shutter button and a screw mount for tripods.

While it's still early days yet, with no proper test shots yet taken using the 1020's camera, it is shaping up to be a corker. Video even features a 6x zoom while recording in 720p, helped no doubt by that meaty 41-megapixel sensor. Low light performance is naturally paramount and Nokia has built a "Pro camera user interface" for the phone, which should allow greater creativity when snapping.

On top of stills and video, the Lumia 1020 doesn't skimp on audio either. It includes a pair of high performance microphones which can record what Nokia promises to be deep bass and high quality stereo audio. The phone will be shipping in white, black and yellow, with camera grips coming in the same set of colours.

Price for the UK is yet to be revealed, but it is understood to cost $299.99 (£199) on an AT&T two-year contract in the States. It will be an AT&T exclusive. Release date in the US is also set for 26 July - just two weeks away - other regions, including Europe will follow "this quarter".