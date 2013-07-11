Another round of Nokia Lumia 1020 press pics leak, camera grip confirmed

Something tells us that the Nokia event later today will open with the Radiohead song "No Surprises", or at least it should, as there will be little left to reveal about the Nokia Lumia 1020 that hasn't already been revealed in some form or another.

The latest set of pictures are said to be the real deal and taken from a stack of official press photos of the new handset. They show that the 1020 will come in three colours - yellow, white and black - and that it will indeed have the much-touted 41-megapixel camera on the rear, with PureView branding to boot.

The Verge, which is the latest to reveal the phone in picture form, also claims that it comes with a 4.5-inch AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This complies with an earlier leak that allegedly lists almost all of the specifications for the Lumia 1020, including a 1.5GHz dual-core processor.

Pocket-lint's own intel on this is that we know Nokia has started sharing the final details internally ready for the big announcement in a couple of hours, and presume that someone was keen to share it outside of the company.

It's said the front-facing camera will have a wide-angle lens, while a Xenon flash will be on the rear, alongside the f/2.2 lens. The dual resolution mode has been mentioned for the second time today - the first by Vizileaks with a couple of examples - and optical image stabilisation is reportedly on board.

Another confirmation from The Verge centres on the optional camera grip accessory. We've seen a picture of what is purportedly the grip itself, but the tech site also reports that the device comes with an extra battery and USB port, so can extend the battery life of the phone. Wireless charging covers, like those for the Nokia Lumia 925, will be made available too.

Pocket-lint will be at the New York City unveiling in order to bring you all the news as it happens.