Full Nokia Lumia 1020 spec sheet leaked, 41-megapixel camera inbound

Nokia really isn't great at keeping a lid on things. The Lumia 1020, which is due to be announced later today, has just had its entire spec sheet leaked. Rumours of a 41-megapixel camera appear to have been confirmed, with the new handset also featuring a 4.5-inch AMOLED HD+ display with a 1280 x 768 resolution wrapped in Gorilla Glass 3.

Inside the phone will use a 1.5 GHz dual-core processor, although which exactly still remains to be seen. Then there is 2GB of RAM to play with and 32GB of internal storage - 7GB of SkyDrive space will also be included.

That 41-megapixel sensor will be backed up with a Xenon flash and capable of recording full 1080p video. The phone will also launch with an optional camera grip that includes an extra 1020 mAh battery and dedicated shutter button. The grip even has a proper screw mount in the bottom so you can mount the phone in a tripod.

Connectivity for the 1020 includes both LTE and HSPA+ which is definitely a good thing. The phone will also come with free access to Nokia Here maps and Here drive, which is especially handy for those who worry about the lack of Google Maps on Windows Phone.

Finally you have all the usual Bluetooth and NFC options to play with, completing the 1020's offering. Really then, this is the PureView 808 but running Windows Phone 8, quite a handset if you are into mobile photography. Interestingly, the phone will ship in black, yellow and white, but no cyan, which is a shame as we loved that colour on the older Lumias.

Expect more on the 1020 later today, with Nokia's dedicated event starting at 4pm UK time.