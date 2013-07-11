  Nokia Lumia 1020 launch today, cue more leaked pictures both of and taken by the phone

The launch event for what is widely believed to be the Nokia Lumia 1020 Windows Phone 8 smartphone will take place in New York City at 4pm UK time (BST), 11am EST and 8am PST.

It's raison d'être will be a massive 41-megapixel sensor for the camera, putting it up against the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom for being a camera first, phone second, although other performance hikes are also expected.

Ever since the first mention of the Nokia EOS - the alleged codename for the device - there have been a succession of leaked specifications and images, and several more have appeared online in the last few hours.

Vizileaks, the internet tipster who claimed to have a prototype version of the Nokia Lumia 1020 (then still called the EOS) and "reviewed" it, has now posted pictures purportedly taken using the camera. The phone, he says, takes a standard and high res photo at the same time. Both examples have appeared on his blog.

In addition, several screengrabs have appeared on his Twitter account, including one of camera settings. "Lots of settings to tinker about with, from manual focus to shutter speed," he posted.

Finally, he has also posted a new picture of the phone alongside what must be a Nokia Lumia 920. The Nokia Lumia 1020 shows "Nokai Smart Cam" and "Nokia Pro Cam" applications.

We'll see the real deal later today, so can compare. You can follow all of the action as it happens here on Pocket-lint. And check out the rest of our coverage on the Nokia Lumia 1020 in the meantime.