  Nokia Lumia 1020 press pic leaked

A picture of what is claimed to be the front of the Nokia Lumia 1020 - the handset formerly known as the "EOS" - has appeared online and, to be honest, if genuine it looks pretty much like most of Nokia's other Windows Phone offerings.

Perpetual leakmeister @evleaks posted the image on his Twitter account, stating it was a press picture of the AT&T model - evidenced by the logo of the US carrier in the top-left corner. The only other claim from the tipster is that it will be coming in 2013, so no big shock there.

It will be even more interesting, perhaps, if and when evleaks posts a press image of the rear of the phone, as it is that which will differentiate the 1020 from its peers.

Nokia is expected to announce the Lumia 1020 at a New York press event on 11 July. The handset will be specifically targeted at those who want more from a camera phone as it is expected to feature a 41-megapixel sensor and PureView DNA.

Phones with enhanced camera functionality seem to be a trend for the latter half of the year. Samsung recently launched its Galaxy S4 Zoom Android device, which combines a Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini with a real compact camera-style 10x zoom lens, while Sony is rumoured to be about to enter the market with a 20-megapixel camera phone, the Xperia i1 - previously codenamed Honami.