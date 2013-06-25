  Nokia EOS rumoured to be Nokia Lumia 1020

Nokia teased last week that its upcoming event is for the rumoured Lumia smartphone with a 41-megapixel camera, and now, after months of codenames and speculation, the company's elusive camera phone might have an official name.

Serial leakster @evleaks, who has a spot-on record, tweeted the following on Tuesday: "EOS = Nokia Lumia 1020". It seems the EOS phone is the Nokia Lumia 1020, and it will be the latest addition to the Nokia Lumia line-up of Windows Phones.

The Nokia EOS is a codename, like how the Lumia 925 was called “Catwalk”. The EOS aspect of the codename likely came from Canon EOS, because it means "Electro-Optical System" in DSLRs. Rumours have long speculated that Nokia would label the EOS with a Lumia name, although the specific number was a complete mystery until now.

Aside from today's name drop from @evleaks and last week's tease straight from Nokia, hints that a new Lumia is coming have consistently popped up in recent months.

A Nokia phone with the number RM-877, for instance, quietly moved through the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month. The device sported certain tech specifications that suggested it is likely the Nokia EOS. The FCC details claimed the camera-like phone would come with a camera grip and charging cover - and that it's just a fraction bigger than the Lumia 925.

The EOS is essentially a Lumia 920 with a 41-megapixel, Symbian-powered PureView 808 camera sensor, so the succeeding name of 1020 does seem likely. Nokia announced the Nokia Lumia 925 earlier this year as a lighter and thinner version of the Lumia 920 with an aluminum body.

As for Nokia's New York event on 11 July, where the 41-megapixel Lumia phone will probably unveil, a live broadcast will occur at 11 a.m. EST on conversations.nokia.com.