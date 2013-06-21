  iPhone owners are mindless zombies, says Nokia in new Lumia 925 ad

Nokia has unveiled a zombie-filled advert for its brand new Lumia 925 smartphone. The ad shows iPhone-holding zombies gradually closing in on a Nokia user wandering the streets at night.

The joke is that the LED flash on the iPhone 5 causes pictures to white out and produce red eye, making you look like a zombie. Obviously Nokia is keen to show off the Lumia's low-light imaging capabilities, which wouldn't require a zombie creating flash.

It's an interesting advert and one that features the new Nokia phone only very briefly in the hands of the character being chased by zombies. The iPhone 5 makes more of an appearance than Nokia's own handset.

Still, it's good fun and the 925 is a great handset. On sale now, it can be picked up SIM free for £549, or you can browse our handy deals round-up here.