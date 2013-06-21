iPhone owners are mindless zombies, says Nokia in new Lumia 925 ad
Nokia has unveiled a zombie-filled advert for its brand new Lumia 925 smartphone. The ad shows iPhone-holding zombies gradually closing in on a Nokia user wandering the streets at night.
The joke is that the LED flash on the iPhone 5 causes pictures to white out and produce red eye, making you look like a zombie. Obviously Nokia is keen to show off the Lumia's low-light imaging capabilities, which wouldn't require a zombie creating flash.
READ: Nokia Lumia 925 review
It's an interesting advert and one that features the new Nokia phone only very briefly in the hands of the character being chased by zombies. The iPhone 5 makes more of an appearance than Nokia's own handset.
Still, it's good fun and the 925 is a great handset. On sale now, it can be picked up SIM free for £549, or you can browse our handy deals round-up here.
