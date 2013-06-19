  1. Home
Nokia teases 41-megapixel Lumia camera phone ahead of 11 July event

Nokia basically confirmed on Wednesday that next month's press event is actually a launch event for its rumoured Lumia smartphone with a 41-megapixel camera.

A blog post from Nokia first revealed its 11 July event would have a webcast, but the phone-maker further encouraged fans to tune in with a yellow invitation that exclaimed "41 Million Reasons" in bold, black lettering.

Could the 41 million stand for the 41-megapixel, Symbian-powered PureView 808 camera sensor that Nokia unveiled at 2012 Mobile World Congress? Well, that is probably more likely than the upcoming Lumia smartphone having 41 million new features. 

Read:FCC approves Nokia RM-877 ahead of 11 July event - is it the EOS?

Aside from today's indicator straight from Nokia, hints that a new addition to the Nokia Lumia line-up of Windows Phones have consistently popped up in recent months. A Nokia phone with the number RM-877, for instance, quietly moved through the Federal Communications Commission earlier this week.

The phone sported certain tech specifications that suggested it is likely the Nokia EOS, a circulating codename for Nokia's camera phone. The FCC documents claimed it is just a fraction bigger than the Lumia 925 and comes with a camera grip and charging cover. 

As for Nokia's New York event, where the 41-megapixel Lumia phone will probably unveil, a live broadcast will occur at 11 a.m. EST on conversations.nokia.com.

