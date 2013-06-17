  FCC approves Nokia RM-877 ahead of 11 July event - is it the EOS?

A Nokia device with the codename RM-877 has quietly moved through the US Federal Communications Commission, with certain tech specifications that might suggest it is the Nokia EOS.

The device, which passed the FCC's approval process and surfaced in documents on Monday, supports AT&T’s LTE 700. It also works with HSPA+ / WCDMA and GSM / EDGE and boasts NFC, Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

Read: Nokia invite promises "zoom reinvented" on 11 July, EOS unveil?

Nokia sent press invitations last week for an 11 July event in New York, where many expect the company to unveil a new camera-centric smartphone. The invitation even teased "Zoom Reinvented" across the top. At the same time, Nokia's much-rumoured EOS camera phone has recently surfaced in many leaked images and specs.

Read: Nokia's EOS 41-megapixel Windows Phone revealed in leaks?

Nokia's forthcoming EOS is said to boast a 41-megapixel camera, polycarbonate body, 32GB of storage, 720p OLED display and FM radio functionality. Nokia's Lumia 925, which boasts similar specs and a polycarbonate chassis, also leaked ahead of its May launch.

The FCC documents for the RM-877 claimed it's just a fraction bigger than the Lumia 925 at 130.35mm tall and 71.4mm wide. In addition, the documents mentioned a camera grip and charging cover that comes with the device. These extra details further hint that the RM-877 is likely Nokia's EOS camera phone.