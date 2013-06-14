  Win: A Man Of Steel Nokia Lumia 925 Handset

To celebrate the release of MAN OF STEEL in cinemas on 14 June, Pocket-lint has teamed up with Nokia, official partner of Man Of Steel, to offer one lucky reader a special-edition Nokia Lumia 925 mobile phone handset with limited-edition charger and case.

The Nokia Lumia 925 introduces a metal design and showcases the latest PureView camera innovation, new features and third-party applications coming to the Nokia Lumia range. The Nokia 925 includes the most advanced lens technology and next-generation imaging software to capture clearer, sharper pictures and video, including the best low-light images.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes Man of Steel, starring Henry Cavill (Immortals, TV’s The Tudors) in the role of Superman, under the direction of Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen).

A young boy learns that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this earth. As a young man he journeys to discover where he came from and what he was sent here to do. But the hero in him must emerge if he is to save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for all mankind.

The film also stars four-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams (The Master) as Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane, and Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne (What’s Love Got to Do with It) as her editor-in-chief, Perry White. Starring as Clark Kent’s adoptive parents, Martha and Jonathan Kent, are Oscar nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful) and Academy Award winner Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves).



Squaring off against the superhero are two other surviving Kryptonians, the villainous General Zod, played by Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road), and Faora, Zod’s evil partner, played by Antje Traue (upcoming Seventh Son). Also from Superman’s native Krypton are Lara Lor-Van, Superman’s mother, played by Ayelet Zurer (Angels and Demons), and Superman’s father, Jor-El, portrayed by Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

To be in with a chance of winning this heroic prize, all you need to do is answer the movie-related question at the bottom of the page:

Join the conversation with #MANOFSTEEL on Twitter. For more information on MAN OF STEEL visit the official Facebook Page http://www.facebook.com/ManOfSteelUK

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

Competition will close at 23:59 on Friday 28 June 2013

Open to UK participants only

One winner will receive 1 (one) special-edition Nokia Lumia 925 handset with limited-edition charger and case

If any item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value

Winners will be picked at random from all valid and correct entries, and contacted by the site. The prize will be delivered to the winner within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address

The Editor's decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into

Prizewinners may be required to take part in reasonable post-competition publicity for Warner and may be filmed, photographed or otherwise recorded by Warner or other third parties for publicity and he/she consents to the use of his/her personal data for such purposes

Prizewinners may be required to sign a prize acceptance form before the prize is awarded. If a prizewinner is under the age of 18 years, a parent or guardian may be required to sign a prize acceptance form before the prize is awarded

There is no cash alternative to prizes which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the prizewinner

Prize details are correct at the date of this agreement. Events may occur that render the media promotion itself or the awarding of prizes impossible due to unforeseen circumstances or reasons beyond the control of Warner. In this situation, Warner may at its discretion vary or amend prizes so as to provide reasonable alternative prizes and prizewinners agree that no liability shall attach to Warner or parties connected to Warner as a result © 2013 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. TM & © DC Comics

This competition has finished.