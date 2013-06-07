First Nokia EOS 'review' appears online, flashes design, but not much more (update: video)

The Nokia EOS has seen an early "review" leak out, with someone getting their hands on what appears to be the next Nokia Lumia flagship smartphone.

Rumours relating to the Nokia EOS, as it's been dubbed, have been circulating for a while, with all pointers suggesting this will be the device where Nokia brings the large-sensored PureView technology of the Nokia 808 to a Windows Phone 8 handset.

The "review" teases some details, although fails to confirm specs and points instead to some aspects of the design. Obviously the bump of the camera is talked about, along with the XX megapixel labelling, presumably as Nokia doesn't want every detail about this new phone to leak out.

One thing you can see is the expected Carl Zeiss labelling, as well as the Xenon flash, which also recently appeared on the Nokia Lumia 928.

Otherwise the bodywork appears as you would expect, following the trend of unibody design, with a micro-drilled speaker on the bottom and wireless charging contacts on the rear - obviously for some accessory that will launch alongside the new Nokia Lumia handset.

The source, a new leakster going under the name of vizileaks, promises to provide more screenshots and camera sample shots in the future, although we'd refrain from drawing too many conclusions from this: it's a pre-production prototype for sure, and software will also be pre-release.

We'd guess this is a sample that's being shown to networks in the UK: there's an EE app at the bottom of the display, so a good chance that this Nokia handset will be appearing on the 4G network.

The specs are said to include a 41-megapixel sensor and a 4.5-inch HD AMOLED display. We'd guess that elsewhere it will toe the line as a flagship Lumia handset, with a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, although none of these specs can be confirmed yet.

Previous leaks have revealed the red casing for the new Nokia, as well as the yellow, suggesting it won't only come in the black shown here.

With the Nokia Lumia 925 just about to go on sale, we're already looking forward to the next big thing from Nokia and we'll bring you all the details as we get them.

UPDATE: It seems that Vizileaks is going to milk this Nokia EOS dry and has uploaded a video that only shows the shutter action from the PureView camera. It's granular, but not very illuminating...