  Nokia's EOS 41-megapixel Windows Phone revealed in leaks?

New leaks of alleged prototypes suggest Nokia is developing a EOS Windows Phone version of its 808 PureView.

Nokia's next flagship is said to sport a 41-megapixel camera and quad-core processor, and new images have recently surfaced on Chinese website WPDang that depict a device looking strikingly similar to a Lumia with a large camera sensor. The prototype images reveal a yellow - possibly polycarbonate - rear shell of a potential Lumia.

Windows Phone Central notably reported last week that Nokia's forthcoming EOS, codenamed Elvis, will feature a yellow polycarbonate body, 32GB of storage, a 720p OLED display and FM radio. Nokia's Lumia 925, which also boasts a polycarbonate chassis, leaked ahead of its May launch as well.

Read:Nokia Lumia 925: Where can I get it?

Additional images of the EOS's camera lens/module with PureView branding, a Carl Zeiss lens and a Xenon flash popped up on Twitter this afternoon. The newer images closely align with WPDang's prototype leaks, but My Nokia Blog noted they could just as likely be fakes.

The Verge reported on Wednesday that Nokia's upcoming EOS Lumia would arrive on AT&T with a launch event in July.