  Nokia Music launches on budget Asha smartphones

Nokia Music, the Spotify-style streaming service included with Lumia handsets, is set to launch on Asha phones, starting with Russia. Called Nokia Music with Mix Radio, the service is headed for the Asha Touch range of smartphones.

“We’ve had really positive feedback from users of Nokia Music on Lumia smartphones and we wanted more people to have access to this innovative, free music service," said Jyrki Rosenberg, Nokia's vice-president of entertainment.

"There’s nothing quite like it for phones in this price range and I believe it will change the way many people listen to music in Russia.”

Nokia Music is fairly impressive, featuring a big library of 24 million tracks, until now it has been a Lumia-only affair. Also included with the Asha offering is something called Mix Radio. The free service delivers personalised music mixes based on Nokia's clever listening algorithms. The mixes can be streamed via Nokia Music or up to four can be downloaded and stored on the phone.

If you don't fancy listening to curated mixes provided by Nokia, the service will let you build your own based on three separate artist searches. The new service will launch on Nokia Asha 305, 306 308, 309, 310 and 311 handsets over the coming weeks. Plans for a rollout beyond Russia are yet to be announced, but Nokia has promised more information, so fingers crossed for a UK launch.