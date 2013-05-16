Nokia Lumia 925 photo shows it smashes the competition, claims Nokia
When the Nokia Lumia 925 was announced on Tuesday the company was all guns blazing for how well the new phone compared to the iPhone 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S3 (see video).
That's great, we all said, but how does it perform against the current crop of new smartphones on the market like the HTC One, the Sony Xperia Z and the Samsung Galaxy S4?
Answering our calls, and presumably others too, Nokia has now published a quick and dirty camera comparison on its Nokia Conversations blog that shows how the new camera compares to others' flagship camera phones.
The images are pretty small (we've asked Nokia for the originals but were told no), and we also have to take the company's word for the validity of them as we weren't there to watch them take the shot, but either way, if they are all "kosher", it's clear to see who wins. Which one do you prefer?
The HTC One
The iPhone 5
The SGS4
The Sony Xperia Z
The Nokia Lumia 925
