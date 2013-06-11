  Nokia Lumia 925: Where can I get it?

Nokia has launched the latest addition to its Lumia family of Windows Phone 8 smartphones and has announced that it will start to ship in June with pre-order opening up on 7 June on some carriers in the UK.

The Nokia Lumia 925 comes with a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM, features a metal and polycarbonate chassis, a 4.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen and an enhanced camera. Nokia says it will cost, SIM-free around €469 (£398), but what does that mean to UK customers?

It is expected that all the UK networks will be stocking the 925 when it is released next month, but which ones have declared already? And which of them has opened pre-order or other online pages to register your interest? Read on.

Vodafone took to the stage during the Nokia Lumia 925 press event to announce that it would be carrying the handset on its network. It will definitely be available as part of the Vodafone Red plans, its unlimited minutes and texts tariffs, with the only limits coming with the amount of data offered (1GB, 2GB or 4GB). However, it is yet to open a pre-order or registration page.

It will have the exclusive on the 32GB version in black, at least initially, although Carphone Warehouse also claims to be offering the black model. Vodafone has now posted a page where you can put in pre-orders for the black 32GB version. You can see that page here.

O2 has revealed that it will stock the Nokia Lumia 925 from 13 June, and will be exclusively selling the white variant. You'll be able to get the phone on 13 June is you pre-order before 4pm on 12 June. You can find the O2 pre-order page here.

You can get the handset for free on a £37 a month contract, and there's a whole range of different options for pricing if you want to pay for the handset and take a lower monthly cost. All the details are on O2's website.

There's been no word from EE or subsidiaries T-Mobile and Orange about the Nokia Lumia 925. They are all expected to carry it, with EE making use of its 4G capabilities, but are yet to announce anything. We'll update when we find out more.

Three's device portfolio manager has confirmed via Twitter that the Lumia 925 will be coming to his network and will be compatible with its Ultrafast services.

Pre-order is now open on Three, and you'll be able to get the flagship Nokia device for £35 a month on the Ultimate Internet 500 plan, or £37 a month on The One Plan. Both plans give you all-you-can-scoff data. There's more. As a special offer, those who pre-order the Nokia Lumia 925 from Three will get a free wireless charging stand and cover. You can find all the details on Three's website here.

The UK high street retailer has confirmed that it will be stocking the Lumia 925 and has opened a dedicated page for interested customers to register for further news and announcements. It says pricing and availability will be revealed at "a later date".

Carphone Warehouse has confirmed pricing for the Lumia 925. There is a dedicated pre-order page now live on the Carphone Warehouse website with a range of options available, including free handset on contracts starting at £33.

Carphone Warehouse is also listing the SIM free price for the handset as £499.

The online retailer now has the Nokia Lumia 925 in stock, selling the SIM free Windows Phone for £480. That gets you a white handset with 16GB of internal storage. You can buy your Nokia Lumia 925 here.

We will be updating this article as and when we hear from other networks and retailers on Lumia 925 availability and prices. Check back regularly.