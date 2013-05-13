Nokia Lumia 925 press image leaked on eve of official unveiling: Nokia Smart Camera on board?
It is firmly believed that the Nokia press event scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday 14 May, will not be to announce a worldwide release for the Nokia Lumia 928, but for the phone previously known among rumourmongers as the "Catwalk". And on the eve of that event, it has turned up in a press image leak.
Regular purveyor of fine industry tittle-tattle, @evleaks has posted a picture of a device alleged to be the Nokia Lumia 925. Little else is known, although it does look like previous rumours of an aluminium case are on the button.
Also, the screen on the phone in the picture yields some interesting information. Not only is there a large tile for SkyDrive - a given considering the Microsoft Windows Phone 8 operating system - but a camera tile is also prominently placed. And there's wording underneath that we make out to be "Nokia Smart Camera" or something like that.
We've previously heard rumours of some smart camera-like features Nokia could be employing. The Finnish firm was to buy into Pelican Imaging potentially to use some of its technologies in future devices. One of those allows a user to refocus images after taking them, which is similar to the abilities of the Lytro light-field camera or the FocusTwist app for iPhone. The smart camera feature takes several photos in a burst mode at different focal lengths, so the user can tap on an object on screen to focus to that point even after the picture has been taken.
Could the Nokia Smart Camera tile refer to that? Guess we'll find out for sure tomorrow. Interesting times.
- Huawei P20 Pro triple camera explored: Everything you need to know about Huawei's camera renaissance
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus review: A big deal?
- Apple iPhone SE 2 renders surface showing notch and Face ID
- Free Lenovo laptop with John Lewis Broadband
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review: Dual camera skills meet S Pen thrills
- Samsung Galaxy S10 codenamed Beyond and more evidence points to in-display fingerprint sensor
- The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals for May 2018
- Get the Galaxy S9 on Vodafone for a remarkable £23 a month
- The best Galaxy S9+ deals for May 2018
Comments