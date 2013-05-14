Nokia Amber update starts July, Smart Camera and FM radio added to all WP8 Lumias

Nokia has said it will be rolling out a new software update for its Windows Phone 8 range of Lumia smartphones which promises to bring a range of new features to the devices.

Called Amber, the update, which will be rolling out to the Nokia Lumia 920, 928, 820, 720, 620 and 520, mainly brings software enhancements to the camera app. But, for the first time, also allows phone users access to the FM radio secretly included in all devices apart from the Lumia 620.

The new camera mode, called Nokia Smart Camera, adds the ability to capture 10 images at once and edit the pictures, with options including Best Shot, Action Shot and Motion Focus. More options are promised for the future.

"You don't need to think about what kind of shot you are going to take anymore," Nokia explained to Pocket-lint.

READ: Nokia Smart Camera lets you get creative with your Lumia

The addition of an FM radio is also likely to be welcomed by Lumia users and sees a return of the feature to Nokia phones, something it was always known for including in the past.

Nokia has yet to list all of the new features of Amber, including some operator-specific ones, but has said that it will give details in the run up to the software update.

We will keep you posted.