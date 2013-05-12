New Nokia Lumia teased in Channel 4 advert ahead of Tuesday UK reveal

Nokia has teased what is in store for Tuesday's Lumia press conference on Sunday night on Channel 4.

The teaser, which appeared during the first ad break for the UK showing of The Inbetweeners, focused on the phone's camera lens, what appears to be a Xenon flash, and features the words "More than your eyes can see". It finishes with the words, "The new Nokia Lumia is coming". Judging from the teased photos of the phone in the 30-second advert, the casing looks to be metal.

The metal casing fits in with previous rumours that Nokia is set to launch a metal-bodied version of the 920 with an improved lens. Previous rumours have dubbed the phone the Nokia Lumia EOS or Nokia Lumia Catwalk.

Nokia has a long-standing relationship with Channel 4 using the UK station as a vehicle to promote its Lumia range.

The press conference, on Tuesday in London, comes just days after Nokia revealed the Nokia Lumia 928 in the US on Verizon. The new phone, a reworked version of the Nokia Lumia 920, features an OLED screen, improved microphone and speaker, and a thinner, lighter form factor.

Pocket-lint will be at the Tuesday press conference in London, bringing you all the latest as it happens.

