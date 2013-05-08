  Nokia Lumia 928 camera goes up against Samsung Galaxy S3 and iPhone 5 (video)

Nokia has further teased the capabilities of its forthcoming Lumia 928 and the fact that it will be called the Lumia 928, comparing its video shooting talents against rivals, the Samsung Galaxy S3 and the iPhone 5.

First, the company referenced the phone in the URL of a teaser page and showed a picture of the new device (http://www.nokia.com/us-en/lumia928) with the headline "Capture the highlights, even in low light".

Filmed at the Adventureland fun park in New York, the shooting of and on a rollercoaster ride at night was designed to test each of the phones' abilities in low light, and to show off the Lumia's optical image stabilisation prowess.

Naturally, the Finnish manufacturer put the new handset up against the Galaxy S3 instead of the S4 as the latter was unavailable when the video was shot. By our reckoning, based on using the camera on the Samsung Galaxy S4, the results may have been different with the latest model, but you can certainly see that the Nokia handset copes very well in the conditions.

The Nokia Lumia 928 is expected to be a Verizon exclusive in the US, but many now believe it will also launch globally after its official unveiling during the company's press event in London on 14 May. Some rumours suggest it will go under the name of the Nokia Catwalk or EOS outside of the US. There are likely to be few other surprises, as Nokia has been letting the cat out of the bag for a while.