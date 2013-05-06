  Aluminium Nokia Lumia 925 to be unveiled 14 May?

Nokia has already sent out invitations to media for a press event in London on 14 May, with the cryptic teaser "The Nokia Lumia story continues". According to Chinese blog Windows Phone Bar, Nokia will be using the event to unveil its highly anticipated Lumia 925 handset codenamed Catwalk.

The Catwalk is said to be a new story for Nokia, moving away from the thick, plastic design that's been centred around the company for quite some time. The Catwalk is said to be an updated Lumia 920 flagship, boasting a thinner and lighter design thanks to an aluminium build. Windows Phone Bar says we'll see just that.

According to past leaks that have surfaced, the Catwalk will boast a 4.5-inch display, S4 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 16GB of internal storage, 2000mAh battery and an 8.7MP OIS camera with LED flash. Images that leaked in April to Chinese social network Sina Weibo showed the camera being centred around a hump in the middle of the device, rather than being flat like the current Lumia line. It is said to be launching in June.

Speaking on an earnings call in mid-April, CEO of Nokia Stephen Elop talked about the plastic Lumia 928 headed to Verizon. "Later this quarter a new Lumia device is anticipated to have hero status with a leading US carrier," said Elop, before repeatedly saying the new Lumia model would "mark the beginning of a season of new product introductions". We suspect the Catwalk will be part of this new season.

HTC notably opted for an aluminium design with its flagship HTC One handset which has been well received by reviewers. Given that Lumia devices have typically been heavy, the switch to aluminium might be a good move by Nokia. There's no word on Catwalk pricing or country availability.

