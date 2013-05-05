  Verizon bound Nokia Lumia 928 gets early billboard reveal

This year already has been full of rumours that Verizon plans to release the Lumia 928 to boost its Windows Phone presence, and a new billboard advertising the anticipated device gives us a bit of confirmation - not that we really needed it.

Spotted by My Nokia Blog, the billboard is advertising the unannounced Lumia 928 on Verizon Wireless, offering not much more than a peak at the device and bragging of the "best low-light smartphone camera". It matches what we've seen before from leaks: a plastic Lumia deice that doesn't differ too much from the Nokia Lumia 920 available on AT&T and internationally.

Specifications for the Lumia 928 haven't been revealed, but given the specs of the Lumia 920, the Snapdragon S4 1.5Ghz processor, 1GB of RAM, 4G capabilities, 720p 4.5-inch touchscreen display, 32GB of storage and big 2000mAh battery in may make an appearance in the Lumia 928. You can expect Windows Phone 8, of course.

The press shot leaked in April confirms that a PureView camera with flash will be present. From what we've seen so far it will ship in white or black, typical for smartphones these days.

It's not exactly clear why the Lumia 928 will have the "best low-light smartphone camera", but we should be hearing more from Verizon and Nokia in the coming days. We've reached out to Verizon in the hope of learning more.