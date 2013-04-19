  Nokia Lumia 928 breaks cover again in further press pic reveal, Verizon and May strongly tipped

Once again, the Nokia Lumia 928 has appeared online in what must be the most revealing leak yet. We’ve already seen a shot or two of the front and rear of the new device, including a back shot of the white version, but now the latest is the clearest image yet, with the sides also exposed.

A key change on the new picture, as leaked by @evleaks on Twitter, to the last leak is that the Windows Phone 8 home screen is much more akin to how somebody would have theirs set up. Plus, it’s more colourful, which lends further credence to the validity of the press image. Press shots don’t tend to be bland.

As for the phone itself, there are few further clues. However, when coupled with Nokia CEO Stephen Elop’s comments during the company’s earnings call yesterday, we think we can be assured that the rumours of the Lumia 928 being a Verizon exclusive and coming in May are credible.

“Later this quarter a new Lumia device is anticipated to have hero status with a leading US carrier,” he said. And while he didn’t name names, previous leaks have claimed that the carrier in question is Verizon.

Specifications for the new handset are still yet to be revealed.