  Nokia: New season of product innovation coming soon

Stephen Elop, CEO of Nokia, has confirmed that a new "hero" product will be coming to a US carrier in the next three months during the company's earnings call on Thursday and that its launch starts a new season of product launches for the company.

"Later this quarter a new Lumia device is anticipated to have hero status with a leading US carrier," said the CEO before repeatedly adding the new Lumia model will "mark the beginning of a season of new product introductions."

The new Lumia for a US carrier is likely to be Verizon and the device, the much rumoured Nokia Lumia 928.

Earlier today the FT in London reported that Nokia was also working on a "phablet" device as well as a Nokia smartphone with a 41-megapixel camera.

The company has just announced that it sold 5.8 million Lumia devices in the last 90 days.