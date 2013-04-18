  Nokia Phablet rumours resurface

Nokia is said to be making an extra large Lumia "phablet" that will be launched later this year according to the Financial Times in London.

According to the FT "Those with knowledge of the company’s plans said that the most innovative will be a device that can work as a phone and a tablet – known as a 'phablet' – similar in size but with more advanced specifications to Samsung’s popular Galaxy Note."

Nokia has long been rumoured to be working on a tablet, however Stephen Elop, CEO of Nokia, has always said that it would only happen if the company could add something different.

Currently Nokia has the Lumia 920, which sports a 4.5-inch screen, but the implications of this rumour suggest something a lot, lot bigger - perhaps even up to a device with a 6-inch phone.

According to the FT, the company is also due to introduce it's Pureview technology, first found on the 808 device in 2012 to the Lumia range.

"Nokia will also launch the first Lumia smartphone to use its advanced Pureview imaging technology, according to those familiar with the plans, with a July launch being considered for a handset that has a 40 megapixel camera and a flash," reports the newspaper.

The rumours come as Nokia has posted its first quarter 2013 financial results. The Finnish company has sold 5.6 million Lumia phones in the first quarter of the year - a record high for the company that adopted Windows Phone as its only smartphone operating system.