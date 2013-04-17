Images of Nokia's rumoured aluminium Lumia handset leak

Alleged images of Nokia’s aluminium Lumia handset codenamed "Catwalk" have leaked onto Chinese social network Sina Weibo, after being rumoured for months. The exact roots of the images are not known, but may provide a look at Nokia's next major handset. Pocket-lint is unable to confirm the legitimacy.

According to past leaks, the Catwalk will boast a 4.5-inch display, S4 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 16GB of internal storage, 2000mAh battery and an 8.7MP OIS camera with LED flash. The images show the camera being centred around a hump in the middle of the device, rather than flat like the current Lumia line.

The Catwalk is believed to be 50 grams lighter than the brand-new Lumia 920, at 132 grams, and 2.3mm thinner, thanks to the aluminium design.

HTC notably opted for an aluminium design with its flagship HTC One handset that has been well received by reviewers. Given that Lumia devices have typically been heavy, the switch to aluminium may be a good move by Nokia.

As WPCentral points out, the Catwalk is rumoured to launch 15 May and will be available in June on T-Mobile USA and international carriers.

The leaked images also point to a micro SIM door, Micro-USB, and headphone jack at the top of the device. On the back there also appears to be a wireless charging port, signaled by the three dots.

Nokia has begun to step up its Windows Phone presence in the US. It is set to launch the Lumia 928 on Verizon later this month, though it won’t sport an aluminium design.