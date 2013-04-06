  1. Home
Nokia Lumia 928 press shot leaks ahead of upcoming Verizon launch

|
A press shot of Verizon's upcoming Nokia Lumia 928 Windows Phone flagship has leaked in full ahead of its rumoured launch.

The press shot, which looks like one officially from Nokia, comes from the trusty leakster @EvLeaks on Twitter. The Lumia 928 has been highly rumoured over the last couple of months, as it will increase Windows Phone's presence on Verizon, the largest carrier in the US.

Given the rumours and now the press shot, the Lumia 928 looks very similar to Nokia's Lumia 920 available on AT&T. An internal product listing in early-March didn't provide detailed specifications or a release date, but indicates that something from Nokia is coming down the line for Verizon.

Given the specs of the Lumia 920, the Snapdragon S4 1.5Ghz processor, 1GB of RAM, 4G capabilities, 720p 4.5-inch touchscreen display, 32GB of storage and big 2000mAh battery in the Lumia 920 might make an appearance in the Lumia 928. The press shot confirms that a PureView camera with flash will be present.

In our review of the Lumia 920 we found it to be a heavy handset, though the software including Rooms, Maps, People Hub, Kids Corner and customisable Lock Screens made it pretty useful.

Verizon's line of Windows Phone handsets is currently pretty limited, with the powerful Windows Phone 8X by HTC, Samsung ATIV Odyssey and Nokia Lumia 822 offered. The Lumia 928 would be a higher spec'd device for customers looking for a little more power.

Microsoft is reportedly set to be providing big market dollars for the device, giving Windows Phone 8 a stronger presence stateside.

We'll keep a look out for when things go official sometime this spring.

