  Nokia Lumia 720 now available at O2 for £300 off-contract

Nokia's mid-range Lumia 720 is now available in the UK for customers looking for a solid smartphone on the cheap.

The Lumia 720 has locked O2 in the UK as its exclusive carrier. If you're interested in signing a contract and just want to buy the phone pre-paid, the 720 is available for a measly £299.99, shipping from 8 April.

Better yet, if you don't mind signing up for two years, you can get the Lumia 720 at no cost at O2. The handset features a 4.3-inch display, 1GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 8GB of storage, expandable memory, and 6.7-megapixel camera sensor.

We got our first look at the Lumia 720 at Mobile World Congress 2013 in late-February. As we noted, the Nokia Lumia 720 is a cheaper Nokia Lumia 820. Of course there are differences: the Lumia 720 isn't as powerful, doesn't have as big a battery, nor LTE capabilities.

Even though there are a few missing features, the Lumia 720 wouldn't make for a bad device. In fact you could easily see the 720 as a simple update to the Lumia 800, the first Lumia phone Nokia announced back in 2011.

Past the UK, the 720 is available for pre-order in Australia, Italy, Russia, and a number of other European and Asian markets. Wider availability is expected later this month - even on Verizon in the US at some point.