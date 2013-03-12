  Nokia Lumia 928 said to feature aluminium body, set for Verizon in April

Leaks for the upcoming Lumia 928 continue to surface, as new information points to significant changes over the Lumia 920 and an April launch on Verizon Wireless.

The Verge reports that Nokia will move away from plastic with the Lumia 928, to opt for aluminum. The aluminium choice is said to reduce the weight and thickness over the Lumia 920, which in our review we noted as a big problem for Nokia's flagship. HTC notably made a similar jump with its HTC One, ditching a traditional plastic design for a sleeker aluminium build.

The Lumia 928 is said to feature a xenon and LED flash combination for the 8-megapixel PureView camera. Other specs are said to be similar to the Lumia 920, including a 720p 4.5-inch display, 1GB of RAM, LTE capability, 32GB of storage, and big 2000mAh.

The handset's launch could be a big deal for Microsoft's attack in the US. Verizon currently offers only the powerful Windows Phone 8X by HTC, Samsung ATIV Odyssey, and Nokia Lumia 822.

Microsoft is reportedly set to be providing big market dollars for the device, giving Windows Phone 8 a bigger presence stateside. According to the latest report, the Lumia 928 will launch in April. Last month, an internal product listing at Verizon hinted the launch even further, making us think this is a sure thing for Verizon's spring line-up.