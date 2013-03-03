Nokia Lumia 928 internal product listing hints upcoming Verizon launch

Verizon's alleged "Laser: Windows Phone flagship handset has appeared in an internal product listing, mentioning it as the Lumia 928 by name.

Next to an earlier FCC filing, this is the second indication we've had of the handset's imminent launch leaked by PhoneArena.

In January, a report first noted that Verizon will be offering a similar version of Nokia's Lumia 920 available on AT&T, to Verizon. The listing doesn't provide detailed specifications or a release date, but does indicate that something from Nokia is coming down the line for Verizon.

Given the specs of the Lumia 920, the Snapdragon S4 1.5Ghz processor, 1GB of RAM, 4G capabilities, 720p 4.5-inch touchscreen display, 32GB of storage and big 2000mAh battery in the Lumia 920 may make an appearance in the Lumia 928.

In our review of the Lumia 920 we found it to be a heavy handset, though the software including Rooms, Maps, People Hub, Kids Corner, and customisable Lock Screens made it a pretty useful.

Verizon's line of Windows Phone handsets is currently pretty limited, with the powerful Windows Phone 8X by HTC, Samsung ATIV Odyssey, and Nokia Lumia 822 offered. The Lumia 928 would be a higher spec'd device for customers looking for a little more power.

Microsoft is reportedly set to be providing big market dollars for the device, giving Windows Phone 8 a stronger presence stateside.

Is this handset too little too late?