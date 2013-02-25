Nokia Lumia 520 and Lumia 720 confirmed

Nokia has confirmed the Nokia Lumia 520 and Lumia 720 at MWC in Barcelona on Monday. The new phones will run Windows Phone 8. Nokia helps the move will help it expand the opportunities for more people to buy the Lumia phones.

It's been dubbed the most-affordable Windows Phone from Nokia, and the head of Nokia design says the phone has a "beautiful pillowy design" with performance you would expect from a high-end phone.

With more of a budget in mind, the Lumia 520 is to feature a 4-inch display, rocking a 1GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 5-megapixel camera, and 8GB of storage with a micro SD card capacity up to 64GB.

The phone will come with a 5-megapixel autofocus camera, video recording HD 720p 30fps capabilities.

The Lumia 520 will come with the same cameras found in the Lumia 920, like Panorama and Cinemagraph. The 520 will come in five color options: cyan, yellow, red, black and white.

A step up from the Lumia 710, the Nokia 720 is nuzzled in between the Lumia 620 and Lumia 820, featuring a 4.3-inch display 1GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and expandable memory.

The camera will come with a f1.9 Carl Zeiss lens. That camera has a 6.7 megapixel camera, BSI, Auto-Focus, LED flash, and HD 720p @ at 30 fps video recording capabilities. On the front there is a Skype HD wide angle 1.3 megapixel.

Designed for non-LTE markets, Nokia says that the phone features many of the features you would find on top of the range phones, but without the accompanying price.

It's the first unibody design from Nokia with SD card support.

In related news, the company has also confirmed that Nokia maps, Nokia Transit and Nokia Drive will become Here Maps, Here Transit, and Here Drive.