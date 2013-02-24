  Big Mac, large fries, wireless power: McDonald's testing Qi charging in Europe

Qi wireless charging is being put to the test in selected McDonald's restaurants across Europe, so you'll be able to charge your phone as you tuck into a Big Mac.

The McDonald's trial will see Qi standard wireless charging pads from PowerKiss placed in a number of restaurants. Finnish company PowerKiss has wireless charging solutions in cafés, restaurants, hotels and airports around the world.

In the McDonald's trial the Qi charging pads will be built into dining tables, so all the customer has to do is place their compatible device - such as the Nokia Lumia 920 - on the table to receive a free top-up.

"Wireless charging will be seamlessly integrated into selected table tops of the pilot restaurants. It is hygienic, safe and unobtrusive, but at the same also functional, aesthetic and innovative," said Eric Bourgeois, senior director, European restaurant development and design studio, McDonald’s Europe.

"It’s always important for us to create premium value for our mobile customers. The PowerKiss wireless charging solution fits very well into this thinking," said Bourgeois.

Qi (said chee) is a wireless power standard governed by the Wireless Power Consortium. Several mobile partners are working with the standard, including HTC, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Nokia and Samsung.

It's not known at present how many McDonald's restaurants are involved in the trial or where they are located, but we've contacted PowerKiss who have explained that McDonald's are yet to confirm which restaurants have been selected.

Free Wi-Fi, free wireless power. We hear the coffee's not bad either.