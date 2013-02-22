New Nokia 520 and 720 models for 2013 leak in press images

The craziness that is Mobile World Congress looks to be picking up, as purported press shots of the rumoured Nokia 520 and 720 smartphones have surfaced, thanks to EvLeaks.

EvLeaks, notorious for leaking the latest about handsets to his Twitter account, did not provide any information in regards to specs or availability along with the crystal clear photos.

Luckily earlier this week, Windows app developer Alan Mendelevich found both handsets in Verizon Wireless's logs, confirming their existence.

A step up from the Lumia 710, the Nokia 720 is said to be nuzzled in between the Lumia 620 and Lumia 820, featuring a 4.3-inch display 1GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and expandable memory.

With more of a budget in mind, the Lumia 520 is rumoured to features a 4-inch display, rocking a 1GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 5-megapixel camera, and 4GB of storage. Both are said to run Windows 8.

Nokia will kick-off Mobile World Congress 2013 on Monday 25 February with a media event to highlight the latest. Both the Lumia 520 and Lumia 720 might be announced, along with two other smartphones that haven't been detailed.

Pocket-lint will be covering the tradeshow floor in full-force to bring you the latest. Given EvLeaks track record, we'd say the 520 and 720 are looking pretty possible.

In the meantime, we've reached out to Nokia in the hope of learning more.