Mystery Nokia Lumia phone spotted in ad - could it be launched at MWC?
MWC is just around the corner and the handset rumours are now in full flow. Latest to leak is this new mystery Lumia, which could be a sequel to the Lumia 920.
The device made an appearance in an advert for Dutch mobile network KPN Mobiel. It looks not unlike a Nokia Lumia 822, which is available in the US on Verizon. However the design is markedly different enough to make us think it is a different phone.
The strange thing is that the advert is for the Nokia Lumia 920, which appears in yellow later in the commercial. Could it be some bad CGI? Or perhaps a dummy 920 that is poorly made? It might be either, but fingers crossed it's something different and a new phone altogether.
Nokia is holding a press event at MWC this year on 25 February. This phone might be making an apperance. Who knows, it might even have some proper PureView tech thrown in for good measure.
- Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play shown off in full renders
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
- Huawei P20 review: Every inch the flagship alternative
- Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone
- Want to see the iPhone X in gold? Here you go, thanks to the FCC
- Apple's hot new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition is here
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy Note 8: What's the difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy S8+: What's the difference?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know so far
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Comments