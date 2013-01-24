  Nokia 808 Pureview was last Symbian phone

Nokia has confirmed, via its Q4 earnings report, that the Nokia 808 PureView launched last year was the last Symbian phone to be released by the company.

"During our transition to Windows Phone through 2012, we continued to ship devices based on Symbian. The Nokia 808 PureView, a device which showcases our imaging capabilities and which came to market in mid-2012, was the last Symbian device from Nokia," the company said on page 36 of the 57-page document.

The news, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone really, means the transition to Windows Phone is complete from a hardware perspective, although we suspect Nokia still has plenty of Symbian handsets on shelves around the world for those who want a piece of history.

In the past 90 days, "Symbian devices accounted for 2.2 million units of our Smart Devices volumes in the fourth quarter 2012," adds Nokia. "We expect our Symbian devices to account for a significantly smaller portion of our overall Smart Devices volumes in the first quarter 2013 and going forward."

READ: Nokia 808 PureView camera test at Royal Ascot

The Nokia 808 Pureview was special, in the eyes of many, because it came with a 41-megapixel sensor and new camera techniques that allowed people to take billboard-sized photos that were also ideal for cropping in to a small part for the photo frame on the mantlepiece.

Nokia is rumoured, and almost expected, to include PureView technology in a new Windows Phone 8 smartphone out later this year.

We will keep you posted.