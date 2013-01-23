  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia EOS to be first 'real' PureView Windows phone

|
Pocket-lint Nokia EOS to be first 'real' PureView Windows phone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

Nokia is to launch a smartphone with a similar PureView camera sensor to the Nokia 808 PureView.

The company recently claimed that it was working on "some very cool PureView products" and it is being reported that a device codenamed EOS - like Canon's DSLR camera range - will be the first Windows Phone handset to be as technically endowed as the 41-megapixel 808.

The Verge claims a high-end Lumia device with true PureView capabilities - not just some of the technologies, as found in the Nokia Lumia 920 - will be part of the Finnish company's line-up for 2013. 

Read: Nokia 808 PureView review

Its sources also say that AT&T will stock the smartphone in the US which, if not the phone previously leaked as the Nokia Catwalk, will sport the same aluminium casing as the Catwalk. It will mark a move away from the general design Nokia has employed with its Windows Phones over the last year, and if a 41-megapixel (with 38-megapixels useable) is included, it could go head-to-head with a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy S4 on its own terms.

If genuine, the Nokia EOS will definitely improve over the former dedicated PureView device, in that it will also be a decent phone. But how the company will get around Canon in using the company's digital camera brand name for an imaging product is yet to be seen. Even if it is only a codename, it seems a strange move to use the name at all, unless Nokia believes it's so good Canon should have made it.

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments