Print your own Nokia Lumia 820 case as Nokia releases 3D printer templates
One of the benefits to the Nokia Lumia 920 that many of its Windows Phone 8 stablemates don't have is that its outer shell can be removed and replaced. Harking back to the Nineties and the fad for customising fascias and backplates of mobile phones - most notably on the Nokia 5110 - the feature is designed to add a bit of fun to the consumer smartphone market.
Now, to extend that, Nokia is releasing the 3D printing files for the case of the Lumia 820 in order for users to truly customise their phones. Called the 3D printing Development Kit (3DK), the files and templates allow those with 3D printers and the skills to use them to build their own case creations.
Read: Nokia Lumia 820 review
As well as the 3D files themselves, there are also guidelines and suggestions on what materials to use in order to maintain integrity (literally and figuratively) and ensure that the working aspect of the phone is not hampered in any way.
It's all a bit of fun really, and more a proof of concept considering that 3D printing is not cheap at present. But it will be interesting to see what those with the right tools can create.
For the rest of the Lumia 820 owners, a wide collection of swappable cases are already available, including different colour schemes and more rugged shells for greater protection.
To get the 3DK, you need to visit two separate developer pages to download the files. Both can be found on developer.nokia.com.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments