Nokia working on 'very cool' PureView products

Nokia has claimed it is working on some "very cool" PureView products and developments for the future, in an interview at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

Juha Alakarhu, head of imaging technologies at Nokia, said: "We're really driving for innovation in key areas to deepen and enrich the imaging experience."

Talking to Conversations by Nokia, its in-house blog, he added: "I can't tell you about the specific things we're working on. Safe to say it's very cool."

So it isn't an outright statement of what is to come, but it does at least make it clear that we'll be seeing more from Nokia PureView in the future.

PureView was announced at Mobile World Congress in February 2012, introducing a technology that many had been talking about for years, but which had never really manifested itself.

The Nokia 808 saw this come to life, even if the phone felt a little more like a proof of concept, rather than something that was going to sell in the millions.

The follow-up PureView device was the Nokia 920. Although the phone was widely criticised for being too big, many have lauded its camera performance, especially in low light.

But there was much confusion over what PureView actually meant. Was it the large sensor zoom cropping system, or just a brand name for Nokia's cameras?

Alakarhu cleared up this point: "I think it's important to underscore that PureView doesn't mean any specific technology. It's the latest and greatest in imaging. When you buy a Nokia PureView, you are getting our highest quality imaging innovation.

"Nokia 808 PureView solved the problem of zooming and sharpness, and for Nokia Lumia 920, it was low light," said Alakarhu.

While there are no specifics of what's to come, all ears will undoubtedly be tuned to the rumour mill, for what the next Nokia PureView release might be.