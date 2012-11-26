  Nokia PureView chief leaves for Jaguar Land Rover

In what is likely to be a huge blow to the Finnish company, Nokia has lost its chief imaging head, Damien Dinning, the man responsible for its camera phone division, of which he was seen as a key driving force.

Dinning, who has been with Nokia since 2004, said he was leaving because he didn't want to relocate from the UK to Finland.

"As reported in Nokia’s own statement regarding my forthcoming departure, a number of key strategic roles have moved to Finland. My family and I are based in the UK at a stage in our lives where relocation is unfortunately not an option," Dinning said, in an open letter published on PureViewClub. "I have therefore made the tremendously difficult decision, after nearly nine years with Nokia, to leave the company,"

Dinning will now be heading to Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover.

"I am moving to an industry I’ve wanted to be part of for a very long time," he said. "My experience in telecoms and smartphones provides me with a great opportunity to make a difference in a company whose own development is inspiring at a time of great change.

"I am thrilled that I’ll shortly be joining Jaguar Land Rover where I’ll take a role driving future innovations in the exciting new field of connected car."

He will leave Nokia on 30 November. How much it will affect the company's next wave of PureView phones and who will replace him is as yet unknown.