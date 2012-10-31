  Nokia confirms it's opening up Nokia Drive to other Windows Phone 8 manufacturers

Nokia has again said that its mapping solution Nokia Drive will be available to all Windows Phone 8 manufacturers.

The Finnish manufacturer claimed back in June that all Windows Phone 8 devices would have Nokia Drive preinstalled.

But on checking Pocket-lint’s own HTC 8X, Nokia Drive was nowhere to be found.

It would now appear that, rather than being a precursor for all Windows Phone 8 handsets, it will be up to individual manufacturers to decide whether to install it or not.

Pocket-lint has spoken to Nokia about getting hold of a definitive list of what Windows Phone 8 devices will come with Nokia Drive on board. Unfortunately Nokia said it would have this information only “in the coming days”.

It’s also unclear as to whether the app will be made available free of charge from the Windows Phone Store. Nokia Drive provides turn-by-turn directions for more than 110 countries, along with maps for 190.

Nokia hopes that its mapping solutions will not only be preinstalled on a wide array of Windows Phone 8 devices, but that developers will also use it for location-based apps.

Until the situation relating to Nokia Drive becomes a little clearer, if you’re determined to enjoy all it has to offer on the Windows Phone 8 platform, it looks like the Nokia Lumia 920 and Nokia Lumia 820 are your best bets.