Nokia Lumia 920 release date UK: 2 November

Nokia has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the Nokia Lumia 920 will be available in store in the UK on 2 November, contrary to dates previously published by both the exclusive operator, EE, and Microsoft.

The new phone will be available in red, yellow, black and white, in all EE stores on Friday 2 November, with the Lumia 820 following seven days later, arriving on 9 November.

EE and Microsoft had both independently told Pocket-lint that the Lumia 920 would originally be on sale on 9 November. Nokia has now said that the phone will be available earlier.

You'll be able to pick up the new 4.5-inch Nokia handset, which comes with the 8-megapixel PureView camera, for £49.99, on a £41 a month EE contract. That contract will give you 1GB of 4G data a month, unlimited calls and messages.

If it's Windows Phone 8 you're interested in, you'll also be able to get the Nokia Lumia 820 on EE, with the HTC 8S and HTC 8X available on Orange and T-Mobile contracts.

Nokia has also confirmed that the Lumia 820 will come with the wireless back cover in the box for free, something that it previously said wouldn't be the case.