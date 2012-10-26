  Nokia no longer top 5 smartphone manufacturer, as Samsung and Apple march on

Nokia’s precarious position in the smartphone market has been confirmed after its falling out of the top five list of smartphone manufacturers.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) and based on the latest Q3 financial reports, Nokia has been replaced by RIM - yes that’s right, RIM. This is despite the Canadian manufacturer having its own problems, including being forced to delay its new operating system BlackBerry 10 until next year.

Despite this setback, RIM finds itself above ZTE - who’s fourth position has been helped thanks to strong sales in China and a targeted attack on the lower-end smartphone market – and HTC.

HTC is down to fifth place, having shipped only 7.3 million smartphones in Q3, down from 12.7 million this time last year.

As with with Nokia’s Lumia 920, HTC will be hoping the introduction of its Windows Phone 8 devices, including the HTC 8X and HTC 8S, will help turn fortunes around.

At the other end of the scale, Samsung has secured the number one sport, buoyed by the success of its Galaxy range and having shipped 56.3 million smartphones this last quarter, followed by Apple which has shipped 26.9 million iPhones.

It’s worth noting that the iPhone 5 only went on sale on 21 September, so although Apple sold over five million devices in its first weekend, only initial sales are included in these figures.

Windows Phone 8 officially arrives on 29 October. Let’s hope for both Nokia and HTC’s sakes that it proves a success.