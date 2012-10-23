Nokia Lumia 510 makes Windows Phone even cheaper

Nokia has announced the launch of the Nokia Lumia 510, a Windows Phone 7.5 device that it hopes will help the manufacturer further bridge the gap between its Symbian handsets popular in developing countries and the Windows Phone offering it is moving towards.

The new Lumia 510 will come with a 4-inch touchscreen display, and feature reduced specs in comparison to the current bottom-of-the-range Lumia 610.

"With the Nokia Lumia 510, we continue to meet our commitment to bring Windows Phone to new, lower price points," said Jo Harlow, executive vice-president of Nokia Smart Devices. "People who use Windows Phone quickly realise how much more intuitive it is than other smartphone platforms, and Nokia Lumia is the best embodiment of the Windows Phone experience.

"With the Nokia Lumia 510 we're looking forward to welcoming more people into the Windows Phone experience."

The Nokia Lumia 510 will be available in red, yellow, cyan, white and black.

Spec wise, the company hasn't detailed which Qualcomm Snapdragon processor it will run, but has said that users will get a 5-megapixel camera for taking pictures. It will also come with 256MB RAM, 4GB storage, no memory card slot, but a further 7GB free SkyDrive storage to try to make amends.

Expected in November, it will cost around $200.