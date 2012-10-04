  1. Home
Nokia Lumia 920 advert mocks the iPhone for its lack of colour (video)

Nokia has become the latest manufacturer – after Samsung and Motorola - to run an advert that mocks the iPhone 5, this time having a dig at its lack of colour.

The Nokia Lumia 920 is just around the corner, and while the Finnish manufacturer's hero device packs a tonne of features, including the new Windows Phone 8 operating system, it’s the fact that it comes in a range of colours that should persuade consumers to put down their iPhones.

The 55-second advert shows a stream of customers all dressed in grey plodding along to a shop where they hand over their hard cash for a device labelled “5”. That’s until one customer cheekily requests something in colour. Cue a change in tempo and various far hipper characters appearing.

When the Nokia Lumia 920 arrives next month – sadly there’s no UK date or carrier announced yet, only that it will be available from AT&T in the US - it will come in a striking yellow, bright red and more run-of-the-mill white, grey and black. The iPhone, in contrast, has only ever been available in white or black with the odd strip of metal.

Nokia is clearly placing a lot of emphasis on the Lumia 920’s appearance. Whether this in itself is enough to persuade customers to take a punt on the Lumia 920, we’ll have to wait and see.

Thankfully there’s enough going on under the bonnet as well for it not to be dismissed as just a pretty face.

