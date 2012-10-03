  Everything including the kitchen sink, Nokia considers HQ sale

You start to wonder how tough things really are at a company when it says openly that it is looking to sell its headquarters, but that is the situation Nokia has found itself in after a bad run of setbacks and other issues.

In a statement to news agency Reuters, Maija Taimi, a spokeswomen for the company, said: "We are evaluating different options for non-core parts, such as real estate holdings, and that includes the headquarters."

For those looking to snap up some office space in Espoo, Finland, you'll get a glass and steel building by the Baltic Sea for around 200-300 million euros.

The news comes after a frank interview CEO Stephen Elop gave to The Wall Street Journal, in which he admitted that the launch of the Lumia 800 and Lumia 900 didn't go as well as planned.

“I’ve said this at our results... in getting the first Lumia devices out there, I would have liked to have done better,” Elop told the business newspaper. “There is no question.”

After disappointing sales of the Lumia range, especially in Europe, and a forced reboot by Microsoft that means none of the first generation of Lumia phones will be upgradable to the new version of Windows Phone (8), Nokia is placing most of its hopes in the launch of its new Lumia series - the 820 and 920 - scheduled for November.

There are fears, however, that the latest launch might be scuppered further by the imminent arrival of the HTC Window Phone smartphones, which have the backing of Microsoft, including one of the handsets - the HTC 8X - being chosen as the lead marketing device.

Should Nokia have gone Android? Elop is adamant that the company has done the right thing.

“We have to be able to stand up and say this is fundamentally better and different,” he said.

Time will tell if that has been the right decision.

Pic: (cc) Northsky71