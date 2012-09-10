Nokia Lumia 920 4G set to be Everything Everywhere exclusive, other networks confirm
Nokia is believed to be in talks to bring the 4G version of the Nokia Lumia 920 (and possibly the 900 and 820 too) to the UK in November to run on Everything Everywhere's newly launched LTE data network.
The paywalled Financial Times website claims that one of the company's new "flagship" smartphones (believed to be the 920) will be an exclusive to Everything Everywhere, and Pocket-lint can now reveal that this is more than likely, thanks to chats we've had with sources at both Vodafone and O2.
Everything Everywhere's main network rivals in the UK have both told us they have no immediate plans to carry the Nokia Lumia 920 on launch, but that the 4G version will be released in this country. As Everything Everywhere will be the only network to offer an LTE service in 2012, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to realise that the exclusive must be with that specific operator.
That's not to say the Nokia Lumia 920 won't eventually launch on other networks, but with the iPhone 5 (which is also rumoured to be launching with UK-compatible 4G connectivity) on its way, Nokia will be looking to push its flagship phone as hard as possible.
By allying itself to the network with the fastest data speeds for the immediate future, it hopes to offer a compelling alternative to the latest handset from Apple.
The 4G Nokia Lumia 920 is expected to be available from November.
Would you consider the Nokia Lumia 920 over the iPhone 5 if both were on the 4G network? Let us know in the comments below...
