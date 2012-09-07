  Nokia Lumia 920 in store by November according to reports

Reports suggest that the Nokia Lumia 920 could be available to buy this November, enabling the Finnish manufacturer to cash in on the run up to Christmas.

After refusing to be drawn on when its Windows Phone 8 flagship smartphone would be hitting stores, during its Nokia World event, an executive at an eastern European telecoms operator has spoken to Reuters.

The unnamed source explained that his network would begin selling the device in late November, but that other countries would be able to start selling the device at the beginning of the month.

If this timeframe proves to be true, with Nokia having the Lumia 920 out in time for the Christmas rush, with Windows Phone 8 debuting on 26 October there is concern that the likes of Samsung and HTC will have begun selling their Windows Phone 8 devices weeks before Nokia’s offering becomes available.

"The problem is that Nokia has temporarily destroyed the market for its own phones. Nobody will buy the old Windows phone and until the new Lumia comes, the market is absolutely dead," the executive told Reuters.

Are you planning on buying the Nokia Lumia 920 over other Windows Phone 8 devices?