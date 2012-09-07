  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia Lumia 920 in store by November according to reports

|
  Nokia Lumia 920 in store by November according to reports
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Reports suggest that the Nokia Lumia 920 could be available to buy this November, enabling the Finnish manufacturer to cash in on the run up to Christmas. 

After refusing to be drawn on when its Windows Phone 8 flagship smartphone would be hitting stores, during its Nokia World event, an executive at an eastern European telecoms operator has spoken to Reuters.

The unnamed source explained that his network would begin selling the device in late November, but that other countries would be able to start selling the device at the beginning of the month. 

If this timeframe proves to be true, with Nokia having the Lumia 920 out in time for the Christmas rush, with Windows Phone 8 debuting on 26 October there is concern that the likes of Samsung and HTC will have begun selling their Windows Phone 8 devices weeks before Nokia’s offering becomes available. 

"The problem is that Nokia has temporarily destroyed the market for its own phones. Nobody will buy the old Windows phone and until the new Lumia comes, the market is absolutely dead," the executive told Reuters.

Are you planning on buying the Nokia Lumia 920 over other Windows Phone 8 devices? Tell us why in the comments below...

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments