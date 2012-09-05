Nokia Lumia 920 unveiled as flagship Windows Phone 8 smartphone

Nokia has revealed its flagship Windows Phone 8 handset - and boy, does the Nokia Lumia 920 look pretty.

The new Lumia 920 will feature wireless charging, PureView technology and a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor.

Claiming to have the best smartphone camera on the market, the phone will have a "floating sensor", according to Nokia, which means it can create optically stablised images when it comes to video.

Placing location at the centre of the experience, Nokia has tied location to most of the features of the new phone and new operating system.

On the screen front, the new 4.5-inch curved glass screen will have a fast refresh rate and be called Pure Motion HD+. Nokia also say that the screen is capable of changing not only brightness but also the contrast to make sure you can see it in the sun. Super Sensitive Touch technology allows you to use the phone even when you are wearing gloves claim Nokia.

Geared to take on the likes of the Android-toting Samsung Galaxy S III and whatever the next-gen Apple iPhone 5 brings to the table, the Nokia Lumia 920 has an impressive spec list as well as coming in an eclectic range of colours.

Nokia has equipped the phone with its excellent PureView camera technology that is utilised with an 8-megapixel sensor, rather than the 41-megapixel sensor found on the PureView 808 announced last year.

There’s also plenty of space for your media content, with 32GB of on-board storage. Though it falls short of the Samsung Galaxy S III or HTC One X’s quad-core processing power, the Nokia Lumia 920 is fitted with a 1.5GHz dual-core CPU and 1GB RAM.

It will feature a 2000mAh battery and NFC for connecting to speakers and paying for things.

As expected, the Nokia Lumia 920 will also be able to be charged wirelessly. Embedded in the back of the device is a metallic strip that - when placed on Nokia’s charging pad - will act as a conductor to charge up the battery levels. For those who are interested, the wireless-charging standard is Qi.

To help wireless charging further, the company has teamed up with Virgin Atlantic and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf coffee shops. Upper Class customers will be able to charge in the Virgin London at Heathrow.

We’re still waiting word on pricing and availability but Windows Phone 8 is scheduled to be rolled out to the public at the end of October.

It will be available in Yellow, Lipstick Red, Slate Grey, Black, and White.