Nokia Lumia 820 Windows Phone 8 smartphone becomes official

Nokia’s foray into Windows Phone 8 continues with the unveiling of the Nokia Lumia 820 at the Nokia World event in New York.

As was expected, the phone is more of a mid-tier offering than its more accomplished sibling the Nokia Lumia 920, but it still has enough going on to warrant a serious look.

Sporting a 4.3-inch 800 x 480 ClearBlack OLED display, the screen is flat as opposed to curved as seen on previous Nokia Lumia devices.

The volume switch and power button are found down the right-hand side of the phone, while Nokia has again gone with touch-sensitive keys just below the display.

The rear 8-megapixel camera lens sits in the centre of the phone, but unlike the Nokia Lumia 920 this has no PureView technology to enhance your photography. That said, the camera offers auto-focus, Carl Zeiss optics, dual LED flash and wide aperture, so should still deliver in the photography stakes.

The Nokia Lumia 820 also comes with three different colour shells with each phone to help personalise your handset. These shells also incorporate wireless charging technology which should see the Nokia Lumia 820 compatible with both Nokia's own charging pad and the Fatboy Recharge Pillow also unveiled at Nokia World.

One thing that is slightly unusual is that you can remove the back cover. This means you can get access to the 1650mAh battery, no doubt to change it as it sounds a little low in capacity, but you'll also find a microSD card slot in place to expand over the 8GB of internal memory. There's also built-in NFC to wirelessly pair the phone with compatible speakers and headphones, along with some forms of contactless payments.

Sitting at the core is the same 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor as the Lumia 920, with 1GB of RAM.

No word on pricing or availability of the Nokia Lumia 820 yet, but we'd expect it to begin shipping shortly after the arrival of Windows Phone 8 on 26 October.